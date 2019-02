Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore has taken home a hat-trick of wins at Gowran Park today.

The Killenaule native rode Henry de Bromhead’s Monalee to take the feature race of the day, the Grade 2 Red Mills Chase.

Blackmore also won the first race of the day, on Star Max and sealed the hat-trick with a win on Smoking Gun, both trained by Joseph O’Brien.