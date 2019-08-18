Portroe take Kimacud 7s victory

Portroe were crowned the Kilmacud 7s champions for 2019 yesterday evening in Dublin.

Led by Darren Gleeson, former All Ireland winning goalkeeper, the north Tipp side and club of Tipp manager today Liam sheedy stormed to a convincing win in the end.

They beat St Finbarrs from Cork in the quarter final, before a titanic game against fellow Tipp side Moycarkey Borris, winning out 3-8 to 3-7, in the semi final.

Galway side Mullagh were overcome by a storming performance from Portroe in the final as they claimed the title with a 4-13 to 0-10 victory.