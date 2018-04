After the conclusion of the league and preparations beginning ahead of the Munster Championship a number of players on the Tipp Senior Hurling Panel have been released.

Tossy Hamill, Paul Shanahan, Tom Fox, Lyndon Fairbrother and Paddy Cadell have all been released from the set up.

The decision to releaseTomás Hamill in particular has been met with surprise from fans given he played the in the league semi final this year.