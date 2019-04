There are three games down for decision today in the opening round of the North Tipp Senior Hurling Championship.

There’s a double header in Dolla, which gets underway at 1:30 with the meeting of Borrisoleigh and Newport.

Then at 3pm, Nenagh take on Burgess.

In the late game this evening, Kilruane McDonagh’s go up against Silvermines in Toomevara at 6pm.

Speaking after their win in the opening round of the Dan Breen Cup, Kilruane manager Liam O’Shea said all attention has turned to this game.