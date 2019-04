The Tipp Camogie manager is turning his sights to the Munster Championship.

Bill Mullaney was speaking as his side celebrated taking Division 2 glory yesterday with a commanding victory over Kilkenny in the final.

Player of the game Jenny Grace single-handedly equalled Kilkenny’s tally of eight points as she led the side to another consecutive victory in the League.

Manager Bill Mullaney says that while this weekend will be for celebrations, attention will turn to the next silverware available: