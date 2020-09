Moyle Rovers will play Intermediate hurling in Tipperary once again next year.

They have survived today’s relegation final, defeating their Galtee Rovers opponents.

For the first time in 21 years, Galtee will now be demoted to junior level hurling.

Despite leading by a point at half time, the game was all Moyle Rovers’ in the second half as they knocked 13 points over the bar to Galtees’ 5.

The final score in New Inn was Moyle Rovers 2-20, Galtee 1-16.