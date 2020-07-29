Morris praises mix of youth and experience as Nenagh Éire Óg make fast start

Nenagh Éire Óg produced one of the more eye catching displays on the opening weekend of the Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship.

The north side were comfortable victors over Holycross-Ballycahill on Sunday evening at Semple Stadium, and will next face Clonoulty-Rossmore who also got off to a winning start over Éire Óg Annacarty.

Tipperary senior forward Jake Morris is one of those leading the line this year, while former Tipp defender Hugh Maloney was full back in their first round win.

Jake says there’s a good mix of youth and experience in the side:

“We’ve a lot of lads who’ve been around the block and know the goings on of club hurling. Hugh is a big character for us in the dressing room. And you see him there today, he looks like he’s 21 again. He’s a big leader for us.”

“So ya we were getting in great ball today. We’re delighted with the win but we’ve another challenge in two weeks time. I’m sure Clonoulty are going to bring a lot against us after their win.”