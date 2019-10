All three Tipperary AIL teams were in action this afternoon.

Cashel were at home while Nenagh Ormond and Clonmel were both on the road.

In Division 2A hosts Cashel beat Old Crescent 34-22.

Meanwhile Nenagh Ormond were defeated by hosts MU Barnhall on a scoreline of 22-12.

And in Division 2C Clonmel beat hosts Bangor 17 – 10.