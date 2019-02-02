Local soccer fixtures – Saturday

Clonmel Town travel to Dublin to take on Crumlin United in the FAI Junior Cup last 16 this afternoon.

They overcame Wayside Celtic of Dublin in the last 32, 3-1.

They’re the first of two Tipperary teams in action in the competition this weekend.

Tomorrow St Michael’s welcome Mervue United to Tipperary town.

Peake Villa were due to take on Westport United this weekend also, however that game has been postponed.

Meanwhile,

The Nora Kennedy Cup final takes place this evening in the NTDL.

Birdhill meet Lough Derg at 7.30 in Rearcross.