Cashel travel to Coonagh to meet Shannon on a senior friendly game this afternoon, with kick off at 3:30pm.

In the Senior Seconds League Nenagh Ormond welcome Sunday’s Well to Nenagh, with kick off at 2:30pm.

Then, in the North Munster Gleeson League Section B Cashel take on Clanwilliam, in Cashel.

Carrick-on-Suir make the short trip to Clonmel, and Kilfeacle welcome Thurles to the hill.

Those three games kick off at 2:30.