Local Gaelic Football fixtures – Sunday

The big game of today is the County U21 A football championship final.

Cahir take on JK Brackens in Dundrum at 4pm.

While at 3pm Kilsheelan-Kilcash meet Moyne Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels in Bansha in the County Under-21B Football Championship decider.

++++

Turning to divisional action now, and in Mid Tipp, Loughmore Castleiney take on Boherlahan in the Minor B Championship

Throw in in Castleiney is at 11:30.

In North Tipp Minor A football Championship there are two games at noon.

Kilruane MacDonaghs take on Inane Rovers in Cloughjordan, and Kiladangan play Ballina in Puckane.

And to the Minor A football Championship in South Tipp, Grangemockler take on Anner Gaels in Ned Hall Pk, Ballyporeen meet Moyle Rovers in Ardfinnan and Carrick Swans take on Cahir in Munroe.

All those games get under way at noon.