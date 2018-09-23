Local GAA fixtures – Sunday

Lots of local GAA action today, with Senior, Minor and Intermediate Football matches down for decision alongside two Minor Hurling finals.

In the West Tipp Senior football championship Galtee Rovers take on Eire Og Annacarthy in Cappawhite at 11.30.

++++

INTERMEDIATE

Clonmel Commercials go up against Borrisokane in the County Intermediate football Quarter Final this afternoon.

Tom Maher – CCC Secretary – feels Borrisokane as a dual-club could struggle.

Throw in in Boherlahan is at 2pm.

Then in the County Intermediate football group 2 playoff Moyne Templetuohy play Moyle Rovers at the changed venue of Cashel at 2pm.

++++

MINOR FOOTBALL

The county minor A football final line up will be decided this afternoon.

The second of the two semi finals is down for decision.

Galtee/Golden take on Cahir in New Inn at 12noon.

CCC secretary Tom Maher is expecting a tough battle

The winner will meet JK Brackens who beat Inane Rovers in yesterday’s semi final.

Inane Rovers led Brackens at the break but were unable to maintain their lead to the full time whistle, the final score in Moneygall, 2-10 to 1-08 for Brackens.

+++

MINOR HURLING (South)

There’s a double header of minor hurling action in Cahir this afternoon, with two South finals down for decision.

Up first it’s the B final between Mullinahone and Kilsheelan Kilcash

That throws in at 2pm

The A final throws in at 3:30.

That pits Moyle Rovers against Skeenarinky-Clonmel Og.