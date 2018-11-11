Local GAA fixtures – Sunday

Tipperary Intermediate football champions Moyne Templetuohy are back in action this afternoon.

The Mid Tipp side, coached by Toomevara native Denis Kelly, defeated Golden Kilfeacle after extra time in the county final at Semple Stadium recently.

Moyne take on Cork side Fermoy in the Munster semi final in Templetuohy at 1.30pm.

The 2018 county champions go up against last years title holders in the South Senior Football Championship this afternoon.

Ardfinnan plays host to the clash of Moyle Rovers and Clonmel Commercials at 2 o’clock.

At 12 Ballybacon Grange and Carrick Davins meet in Ned Hall Park in round 2 of the South Under 21 “B” Hurling losers group.