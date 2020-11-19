LISTEN: Séamus Callanan, Conor Sweeney and David Power speak to Stephen Gleeson ahead of big sports weekend

Tipperary hurlers and footballers take on Galway and Cork respectively this weekend in vital championship games which are both live on Tipp FM.

In this podcast Tipp captains Seamus Callanan and Conor Sweeney tell Tipp FMs Stephen Gleeson about their plans ahead of big games on Bloody Sunday weekend.

We also hear from football manager David Power about the new Bloody Sunday jersey and what it means for Tipp to wear it. Have a listen.

The Tipp v Galway hurling game is live on Saturday in association with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh.

The Tipp v Cork football game is live on Sunday in association with Casey Tiles and wooden floors, Business Park, Cahir.