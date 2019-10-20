Kiladangan and Borrisoleigh through to final

Kiladangan were the first team through to the Senior Hurling Final from a double deader in Semple Stadium this afternoon.

Second half goals for Kiladangan ensured their place in the final for only the second time.

Last year’s finalists Nenagh rallied through the scond half but were denied at the end by a resolute Kiladangan defence.

At the final whistle it was Kiladagan 3-12 Nenagh Éire Óg 1-15.

Speaking after the game Kiladangan manager Brian Lawlor says they battled to earn their place.

Borrisoleigh will face Kiladangan in the final as they defeated Kilruane MacDonaghs in the second of today’s double header in Semple Stadium.

In a exciting tit for tat game Borrisoleigh ran out winners on a scoreline of 0-16 to 0-15 points.

