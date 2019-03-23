Kearns names team ahead of tomorrow’s relegation battle

Tipperary Football manager Liam Kearns has named his team to face Clare in their must win relegation battle tomorrow.

There is just one change to the side that lost to Kildare last week.

Clonmel Commercials’ Kevin Fahey comes in for Ardfinnan’s Colm O’Shaughnessy at right half back.

Tipp need the win and also need Armagh beat to Cork in order to avoid relegation.

Throw in at Semple Stadium on Sunday is at 2pm, and we’ll have full live commentary on Tipp FM, in association with Kevin O’ Leary Opel, Clonmel.