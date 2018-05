Injuries and lack of training time have made Tipp’s start to the championship season very difficult, according to their manager Liam Kearns.

It’s a waiting game on injuries to Steven O’ Brien who’s turned his ankle, and Emmett Moloney who has a groin strain.

Both injuries were picked up at the weekend – with management hopeful they’ll be fit to take on Waterford in 10 days time.

Liam Kearns says a number of other issues have also gone against them this year…