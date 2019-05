Tom Shanahan has been a long time waiting to record his first success under rules but it proved to be worth the wait at Wexford this afternoon as Charle Brune landed a sizeable gamble in getting the job done.

Supported from odds as big as 50-1 down to 10-1, Charle Brune made all of the running to win the Loch Gorman Handicap Hurdle easily under Donagh Meyler.

Thurles based Shanahan says he had originally planned to run the horse in Tipperary tomorrow as well.