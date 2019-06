Tipperary trainer Denis Hogan is looking forward to running Hathiq in today’s feature race at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival.

He disappointed at Epsom in the “Dash” but he had won his two previous starts over the minimum distance.

Cloughjordan based Hogan says he’s a lightly raced horse, who’s improving all the time and he’s hoping for a repeat of his impressive performance last time out at the Curragh.