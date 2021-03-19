Leading jockey award within Blackmore’s grasp at Cheltenham

Rachael Blackmore will be looking to create more history on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival today.

She has the chance to become the first female jockey to win the Gold Cup where she’s on board the Henry De Bromhead trained A Plus Tard for the 5-past-3 showcase.

The Killenaule native has four other races ahead of her this afternoon, starting her day on Quilixious in the Triumph Hurdle at 20-past-1.

Meanwhile, Cloughjordan based trainer Denis Hogan has one horse running in Cheltenham today where Moyhenna goes off at quarter-past-4 in the Mares’ Chase.