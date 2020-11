Joseph O’Brien has trained his second Melbourne Cup winner, with Twilight Payment winning at odds of 25/1 for the former Rockwell College student.

Under Jye McNeil, Twilight Payment produced a frontrunning display to win from Tiger Moth – trained by Joseph’s father Aidan in Ballydoyle.

The Australian race was sadly marred by the death of Aidan O’Brien’s 2019 Derby hero Anthony Van Dyck after he sustained a fractured fetlock, the seventh death in the race in the last eight years.