A field of seven face the starter for this €19,500 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Maiden at 6 o’clock.

They include the Dermot Weld trained filly Timiniya who made an eye-catching start to her career at Naas in March.

Moyne trainer Timmy Doyle launches a three-pronged challenge with the experienced Summer’s Dream looking the pick of the trio under Billy Lee.

The first at Powerstown Park is off at 5.30 this evening.