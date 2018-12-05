Blackmore in the spotlight

By any standards, Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore’s progression to lead the jumps jockeys’ title standings is remarkable.

On 61 winners before Christmas, Blackmore was honoured with a National Hunt Achievement Award at the Horse Racing Ireland Awards in Dublin last night.

The Killenaule native has thanked those who’ve shown faith in her.

Katie Walsh and Nina Carbery, who brought down their racing careers with victories at Punchestown last April, were honoured with the inaugural Irish Racing Hero Award.

Willie Mullins, Donnacha O’Brien, Patrick Prendergast and Adrian McGoldrick were also honoured on the night.

The Jessica Harrington trained ‘Alpha Centauri’ was named horse of the year.