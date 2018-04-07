Heartbreak for Tipp minor ladies

Tipp minor ladies missed out on a spot in the Munster Minor A final this afternoon.

Facing a tough task against Kerry in the semi final – Goals from Emma Morrissey and Anna Rose Kennedy gave the Tipp minor ladies an early lead.

At half time it stood Tipp 2-6(12) to Kerry’s 0-7(7)

Tipp were forced to play the second half without their captain Rosin Daly – who went off injured in the 21st minute.

Kerry levelled up early in the second half, however, and went into the lead around midway through the second half.

Tipperary managed to hold on for much of the half – but Kerry edged ahead to claim a 2-11 to 2-13 victory.