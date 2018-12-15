Giants meet in Under 21 County Hurling Final

This Sunday the Tipperary U21 hurling final pits two giants of the game against each other.

Clonoulty Rossmore line out with a good portion of their county senior winning side while Sarsfields also have county senior medalists in their ranks such as U21 All Ireland winner with Tipp this year, Conor Stakelum.

Sars accounted for Toome in the county semi final with Clonoulty Rossmore easily seeing off the challenge of south winners Killenaule.

Tipp FM analyst and former Tipp Hurling star James Woodlock says this final sees two hugely committed sides go head to head for more glory.