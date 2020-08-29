Top Tipp teams in action today as two senior hurling quarter finals take place

It’s a busy day of hurling across the county today.

Starting in the FBD senior hurling championship, there are two quarter-finals taking place.

The first is at 2 o’clock in Semple Stadium where Kiladangan go up against Toomevara.

The two sides met at this stage of last years competition and Kiladangan’s Darragh Egan believes the players knowledge of each other will lead to tight affair today:

“The bulk of our panel and the bulk of the Toome panel have faced each other on numerous occasions over the past number of years and have had some savage battles, with Toome winning some, Kiladangan winning some.

“And I would say, going on last year’s quarter final, that was a savage, savage battle, and both teams I would assume are really looking forward to it.

“It’s going to be a good one. It’s going to be tough.”

The other quarter final taking place today sees Thurles Sarsfields face Nenagh Eire Og in Semple Stadium.

Throw in there is at 6 o clock.

We’ll have live commentary of both of those games here on Tipp FM.

Tipp FM’s live coverage of the senior club championship quarter finals is brought to you this weekend by Stakelums – Office furniture & Back to School Supplies, Parnell St, Thurles.

Elsewhere in the Dan Breen, there are four teams fighting for survival in the relegation playoffs.

Moycarkey-Borris play Burgess in Templederry at 4 o clock and at the same time in Drombane, Eire Og Annacarty face Roscrea.

The losers of those two games will meet in the relegation final.

There’s also one quarter-final in the Seamus O’Riain taking place today.

That’s sees south rivals Mullinahone and Carrick Swans square off in Clonmel at 4 o clock.

Elsewhere, in the Intermediate championship, there are two quarter finals taking place today.

Starting at half past 1, Gortnahoe-Glengoole go up against Ballinahinch in Borrisleigh. Then at 2 o clock in The Ragg, Borrisokane face Boherlahan Dualla.