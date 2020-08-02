Tipperary SFC: four games down and four to go in Round 2

By Paul Carroll

Four games were decided yesterday in the county senior football championship.

In the early game, Upperchurch-Drombane defeated Aherlow on a scoreline of 1-11 to 3 points while in the evening, Loughmore-CastleIney ran out 1-17 to 13 points winners over Moyne/Templetouhy.

Killenaule were 6 points better off than Cahir with that game finishing 1-7 to 4 points with the final game of the day seeing Arravale Rovers and Eire Og Annacarty play out a draw at 1-7 a piece.

Four more games take place today.

Beginning at 2pm in Cashel, JK Brackens come up against Kilsheelan-Kilcash while at the same time in Cahir, Ballyporeen play Ardfinnan. Meanwhile in Golden at 3 o clock, Moycarkey-Borris face Moyle Rovers.

The weekends action comes to a close in New Inn at half 7 as Galtee Rovers go up against county champions Clonmel Commercials.

Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson believes that Clonmel are the team to beat following their first round victory over Cahir:

“I think that they’re going to get straight back to the final again. They really were steamrolling in front of them. Mikey Quinlivan was in top form. Séamus Kennedy, the senior hurler, is a brilliant footballer as well and he was tremendous for them the last time out against Cahir.

“The likes of Ross Peters was there. Seán O’Connor, a county footballer as well, playing brilliant in attack – only a teenage star really at the moment in the making.

“I think Commercials will have too much for Galtee in that one, but again it’s a good chance for Galtee to measure themselves against the best in Tipperary.”

And Tipp FM will be bringing you live updates of those games today as part of our Super Football Weekend, with thanks to Casey Tiles, Cahir.