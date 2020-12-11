Tipp minor footballers and hurlers in action this weekend

The Tipperary minor football team get their championship underway tomorrow.
They’re up against Clare in the Munster Quarter-Final at 5 o clock on Saturday evening in Semple Stadium.
There are 35 players training as part of the panel, however current restrictions only allows 24 players to attend the game.
Speaking to Tipp FM, Tipperary manager Johnny Nevin said telling 11 players that they can’t go to the game was the hardest thing he’s had to do.
“I had to ring eleven parents and eleven players to speak to them and tell them they weren’t togging out or even able to attend the match.”
“I understand totally that there are restrictions in place because of Covid-19 and I totally appreciate that’s necessary. But I can’t understand I just don’t see the sense when you have a large stadium like Semple Stadium why you can’t let eleven players in who would be socially distanced from each other.”
Meanwhile the Tipp minor hurlers take on Waterford in the Munster semi-final at Pairc ui Rinn at 3 o’clock tomorrow afternoon.
The game will be live here on Tipp FM with thanks to Colm Hanly Motors, main dealer for MG Electric Vehicles, Cork Road, Cashel.
The Tipperary minor hurling panel to play Waterford has been announced by manager Paul Collins and lines out as follows.
1. Jason O’Dwyer – Clonoulty-Rossmore
2. Danny Slattery – Clonoulty-Rossmore
3. Robert Doyle – Clonoulty-Rossmore
4. Jamie Duncan – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
5. Cathal Quinn – Cashel King Cormacs
6. Michael Corcoran (Capt.) – Silvermines
7. Luke Shanahan – Upperchurch-Drombane
8. Darragh Stakelum – Thurles Sarsfields
9. Peter McGarry – St. Mary’s
10. Stephen Ferncombe – Clonoulty-Rossmore
11. Ciaran McCormack – Loughmore-Castleiney
12. Jack Leamy – Golden-Kilfeacle
13. Sean Kenneally – Moneygall
14. Tony Cahill – Drom-Inch
15. Conor McKelvey – Silvermines
Subs:
16. Dylan O’ Grady – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
17. Joe Caesar – Holycross-Ballycahill
18. Maidhc Fitzpatrick – Drom-Inch
19. David Fogarty – Holycross-Ballycahill
20. Kenny Lee – Roscrea
21. Philly Hayes – Durlas Óg
22. Darragh Minogue – Durlas Óg
23. Eddie Ryan – Borris-Ileigh
24. Pat Ryan – Upperchurch-Drombane
The Tipperary team to play Clare in the Munster Minor quarter final has been named by manager Johnny Nevin and lines out as follows,
1. Thomas Burke – JK Brackens
2. Sean O’Meara – Grangemockler-Ballyneale
3. James Morris – Clonmel Commercials
4. Kevin Cahalane – Lorrha-Dorrha
5. Darragh McVicker – Clonmel Óg
6. Emmet Butler – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
7. Oisin Maher – Cahir
8. Toby Lambe – Holycross-Ballycahill
9. Ciaran Condon – Cahir
10. Jack Nevin – JK Brackens
11. Jack Buckley – Cahir
12. Sean Ryan – Upperchurch-Drombane
13. Eoin Craddock – Holycross-Ballycahill
14. Rory Collins – Moyle Rovers
15. Liam Mc Cormack – Thurles Sarsfields
Subs:
16. Lorcan Cummins – Thurles Sarsfields
17. Conor Neville – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
18. Conor O’Brien – Mullinahone
19. Niall Duffy – Newport
20. Paul Mullin – Drom & Inch
21. Tom Downey – Rockwell Rovers
22. Anthony Keely – Clonmel Commercials
23. Cian Smith – Clonmel Commercials
24. Declan Nee – Clonmel Commercials