Tipp minor footballers and hurlers in action this weekend

The Tipperary minor football team get their championship underway tomorrow.

They’re up against Clare in the Munster Quarter-Final at 5 o clock on Saturday evening in Semple Stadium.

There are 35 players training as part of the panel, however current restrictions only allows 24 players to attend the game.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Tipperary manager Johnny Nevin said telling 11 players that they can’t go to the game was the hardest thing he’s had to do.

“I had to ring eleven parents and eleven players to speak to them and tell them they weren’t togging out or even able to attend the match.”

“I understand totally that there are restrictions in place because of Covid-19 and I totally appreciate that’s necessary. But I can’t understand I just don’t see the sense when you have a large stadium like Semple Stadium why you can’t let eleven players in who would be socially distanced from each other.”

Meanwhile the Tipp minor hurlers take on Waterford in the Munster semi-final at Pairc ui Rinn at 3 o’clock tomorrow afternoon.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM with thanks to Colm Hanly Motors, main dealer for MG Electric Vehicles, Cork Road, Cashel.

The Tipperary minor hurling panel to play Waterford has been announced by manager Paul Collins and lines out as follows.

1. Jason O’Dwyer – Clonoulty-Rossmore

2. Danny Slattery – Clonoulty-Rossmore

3. Robert Doyle – Clonoulty-Rossmore

4. Jamie Duncan – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

5. Cathal Quinn – Cashel King Cormacs

6. Michael Corcoran (Capt.) – Silvermines

7. Luke Shanahan – Upperchurch-Drombane

8. Darragh Stakelum – Thurles Sarsfields

9. Peter McGarry – St. Mary’s

10. Stephen Ferncombe – Clonoulty-Rossmore

11. Ciaran McCormack – Loughmore-Castleiney

12. Jack Leamy – Golden-Kilfeacle

13. Sean Kenneally – Moneygall

14. Tony Cahill – Drom-Inch

15. Conor McKelvey – Silvermines

Subs:

16. Dylan O’ Grady – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

17. Joe Caesar – Holycross-Ballycahill

18. Maidhc Fitzpatrick – Drom-Inch

19. David Fogarty – Holycross-Ballycahill

20. Kenny Lee – Roscrea

21. Philly Hayes – Durlas Óg

22. Darragh Minogue – Durlas Óg

23. Eddie Ryan – Borris-Ileigh

24. Pat Ryan – Upperchurch-Drombane

The Tipperary team to play Clare in the Munster Minor quarter final has been named by manager Johnny Nevin and lines out as follows,

1. Thomas Burke – JK Brackens

2. Sean O’Meara – Grangemockler-Ballyneale

3. James Morris – Clonmel Commercials

4. Kevin Cahalane – Lorrha-Dorrha

5. Darragh McVicker – Clonmel Óg

6. Emmet Butler – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

7. Oisin Maher – Cahir

8. Toby Lambe – Holycross-Ballycahill

9. Ciaran Condon – Cahir

10. Jack Nevin – JK Brackens

11. Jack Buckley – Cahir

12. Sean Ryan – Upperchurch-Drombane

13. Eoin Craddock – Holycross-Ballycahill

14. Rory Collins – Moyle Rovers

15. Liam Mc Cormack – Thurles Sarsfields

Subs:

16. Lorcan Cummins – Thurles Sarsfields

17. Conor Neville – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

18. Conor O’Brien – Mullinahone

19. Niall Duffy – Newport

20. Paul Mullin – Drom & Inch

21. Tom Downey – Rockwell Rovers

22. Anthony Keely – Clonmel Commercials

23. Cian Smith – Clonmel Commercials

24. Declan Nee – Clonmel Commercials