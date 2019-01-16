Tipp Under 20’s to start campaign in early July

Munster GAA have confirmed the dates for the 2019 Under 20 Football and Hurling championships with the Premier having home advantage in both games.

Tipperary’s hurlers and footballers get campaigns against Waterford and Limerick respectively.

The games will take place in July to accommodate players sitting the Leaving Cert exams in June or 3rd Level College exams in May.

The hurlers face Waterford in the provincial semi-final on Tuesday July 9th while the footballers entertain Limerick in the quarter-finals a week earlier on Tuesday July 2nd.