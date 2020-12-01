Stapleton delighted at prospect of changes to GAA season

The planned changes to the League and Championship structure for next year have been given a warm welcome for former Tipp star Paddy Stapleton.

The GAA are looking at running the 2021 Championships from April to July with no round robin in the hurling provinces and no Super 8s in football.

The pre-season competitions would be abolished, with the Leagues beginning in February.

The period after the Championship would be used for club activity.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM two time All Ireland winner Paddy Stapleton said this was something he first called for back in 2016.

“It might never have happened only for the pandemic but it definitely looks like there will be a split from now on.”

“There’s not too much argument – I think the only argument you’ll have this year is we had to run the club off very quick and the county. But I think if you had the full 12 months you could really get your teeth into both championships.”

“I’d love to see how it goes – I think people enjoyed the momentum each championship gets and we’re getting used to playing every week or two instead of the usual wait of three or four weeks.”