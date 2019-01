Tipperary hurling manager Liam Sheedy has praised the Clare team that beat his side in the Munster Hurling league final.

It initially seemed like an even match with the two sides tied at the break, Clare 2-05 to Tipp’s 11 points.

However, Clare proved too much for Sheedy’s men with a dominant second half display, the match finishing up 4-19 to 1-18 to the Banner County.

Speaking to Tipp FM sport after the match, the Tipp manager said Clare deserved their win on the day.