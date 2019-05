There are a number of games in Round 1 of the Senior Football League this evening.

Cahir take on Kilsheelan-Kilcash in Ned Hall Park

Ardfinnan and Clonmel Commercials meet in Cahir while Fethard is the venue for the game between Killenaule and Moyle Rovers.

All three games throw-in at 7.15pm.

Meanwhile in last nights County Hurling League Division 1 action Clonoulty were 2.16 to 1.12 winners over Toomevara.