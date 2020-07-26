Results for three of today’s four senior club hurling games in Tipperary

Three of today’s four games in the Tipperary Senior Club Hurling Championship have now been decided.

In the 3 o’clock throw-in, Éire Óg Annacarthy and Clonoulty Rossmore battled it out in Round 1 in Semple Stadium.

At half-time Clonoulty went into the dressing room with a goal and a point to spare over Éire Óg and in the second half they managed to extend that lead, leaving an 8 point deficit at the finish.

The final score was Clonoulty Rossmore: 2-18, Éire Óg Annacarthy: 16 points.

In today’s earlier games, Borris-Ileigh and Toomevara played out an exciting match in Nenagh as it finished Toomevara 1-18 to the reigning county champions’ 21 points.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game, Toomevara Manager, Eoin Brislane gave his reaction to the draw:

“Ah yeah, I think it was a fair result in the end. I suppose, we were in a great position today coming in because we were playing the Munster champions and All-Ireland finalists – a super team who were on the road for the last four years with Johnny Kelly.

“So, the way we looked at it was, we had the free shot. No-one was giving us a chance of winning today. We were happy with the performance. Of course, we’d like to win the game and we had chances to win the game. But we’re happy.”

And Borris-Ileigh manager, Johnny Kelly agrees a draw was the fairest result:

“We performed pretty well but I have to give credit to Toomevara – they played really well as well. So it was a good game overall, let’s be fair.

“When you have two good teams like that going at it and we come out with a draw, we’re happy with that.

“Yes, we have things to look at certainly but overall it’s the nature of it – when you look around even this county and other counties and you see there’s a number of shocks and near misses.”

It wasn’t quite as tight in the end for Burgess and Upperchurch Drombane in the second 1 o’clock start, despite the two sides matching each other almost point for point all the way up along.

However, Upperchurch proved too strong for their Burgess counterparts and ran out 21 points to 16 points winners.

Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson was there for that game and gave a rundown afterwards:

“The teams were level enough in the first half with Burgess going in 9 points to 7 up at the break. Stephen Murray was their scorer-in-chief and he hit six points in total for them in frees.

“For Upperchurch Drombane, Páidí Green hit six, with four from frees. The star of the afternoon for Upperchurch though was Gavin Ryan with five points from centre-back.

“Niall Grant also added three points alongside Mikey Lee as well.

“Upperchurch really assumed control in the last 10 minutes of this game, pushing clear to edge out 5 points winners in the end.”

The final senior championship game this evening then will see Nenagh Éire Óg and Holycross Ballycahill clashing in Semple Stadium.

We’ll bring you full live commentary from that game at 7 o’clock.

Tipp FMs super hurling weekend is brought to you by Nenagh, Thurles and Templemore Credit Unions.