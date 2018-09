The North Minor A Hurling final will be decided this evening.

Kiladangan and Toomevara will lock horns in Cloughjordan.

North PRO John Delaney is expecting a close encounter.

Throw-in is at 5.45pm

The line up for the West Junior B football final should be known later.

Both semi-finals throw-in at 8 o’clock tonight.

Solohead go up against Eire Óg Annacarthy in Cappawhite while Clonoulty Rossmore face Galtee Rovers in New Inn.