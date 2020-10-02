Meagher opts for hurling over football

Tipperary footballer, John Meagher has reportedly made the decision to join the county’s hurling squad.

The Irish Examiner reports that the defender, who captained Loughmore/Castleiney in last Sunday’s senior club football final, will now be joining the Tipperary hurling panel ahead of the start of the inter-county championship.

Their first game will be against either Clare or Limerick in the Munster semi-final on the 1st of November.

Tipp FM analyst and former Tipperary hurling goalkeeper, Ken Hogan says it was a big decision for John to make.

“Well I suppose John Meagher is reaching his peak at inter-county level whether it’s at hurling or football and I suppose he had decisions to make.”

“When you have a player playing at the top of his form as John was throughout the year – and indeed last year – from his point of view he’s a player of great ambition.”

“He got the opportunity – Liam Sheedy obviously asked him back into the set up – and that temptation was too big for John to resist. Absolutely thrilled from a hurling point of view that John is nailing his colours to the hurling mast.”