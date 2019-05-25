Tipp see off Clare in pre-cursor to Munster final

Tipperary ladies footballers ran out four point winners over Clare in Sean Treacy Park in Tipp town this afternoon in the Munster championship.

Tipp edged out an early lead and went in 2-8 to 0-5 ahead at the break as Caitlin Kennedy rifled home two goals to push the premier into a comfortable lead at the break.

Clare regrouped for the second half and stormed into the game as Tipp cautiously took star player Ashling MacCarthy off after she picked up a slight niggle during the half.

Tipp lined out without star forward Ashling Moloney as well but held on to beat the Banner today and now the sides will meet again in the Munster final in three weeks time.

After the game Tipp manager Shane Roynane said he was pleased with the win but they still have plenty to work on.