Tipp preparations for Ladies final on track

Tipperary will be playing its part in a feast of Ladies Football at Croke Park this weekend.

The Premier take on Meath in the All Ireland Intermediate Final as part of a triple header at GAA headquarters.

Tipp won this title in 2017 while Meath took the honours last year.

Manager Shane Ronayne says it’s all going to plan so far.

Throw-in is at 1.45 on Sunday.

Louth take on Fermanagh in the Junior Final while the Senior decider is between Dublin and Galway.