Two Tipperary players have been nominated for the Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year.

All-Ireland final player of the match Orla O’Dwyer, teammate Aishling Moloney and Meath star Monica McGuirk are in the running.

Dublin’s six-time and three-time All-Star winners Sinéad Goldrick and Siobhán McGrath are up for the senior prize, alongside Galway’s Louise Ward.

The winners will be revealed at the All Star Awards Banquet which will be held at the Citywest Hotel on Saturday November 16th.