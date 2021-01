Tipperary Ladies Football star Samantha Lambert has announced her retirement from intercounty competition.

The Ardfinnan native captained the Premier County to All Ireland Intermediate titles in 2017 and 2019.

Samantha admits it was a tough decision but one she had been considering since Tipp’s defeat to Monaghan in last year’s championship.

Tipp Ladies football chairperson Lar Roche says she has been a fantastic captain, player and role model.