Excitement builds ahead of Tipp – Meath Ladies intermediate Final

There’s great excitement in Comeragh College in Carrick this week as Tipp Ladies football captain Samantha Lambert prepares for Sundays showdown with Meath in the All Ireland Intermediate final.

Having previously lifted the title in 2017 the Ardfinnan native, who is teaching in Carrick, is hoping to secure a second crown in three years.

Principal at Comeragh College Kevin Langton told Tipp FM this week that there’s great excitement around the secondary school

Meanwhile Samantha Lambert says she’s enjoying the build up before Sunday’s game.

Throw-in for the Intermediate final is at 1.45 on Sunday – Tipp FM’s live coverage is in association with O’Sullivan’s Pharmacy, Main St., Fethard.