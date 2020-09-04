Young guns hope to fire Newport into O’Riain final

The first of four games live on Tipp FM this weekend is the meeting of Mullinahone and Newport in the Seamus O’Riain semi final.

That one throws in at 1.30 on Saturday in Semple stadium.

Newport are carrying momentum into the semi-final following a 23 point win over the Silvermines in last weeks quarter-final.

Former Tipp star and current Newport hurler Conor O’Mahoney says their form is down to their younger players stepping up.

“A lot of our lads have probably matured over the last couple of years. When we won the Intermediate in 2016 a lot of those guys were very young and now they’re 3 or 4 years older. It’s great for them – it’s the younger lads that a really driving this group.

“We’re building on it – we know we’ve a massive game ahead on Saturday – but it’s something that we’re really loosing forward to.”

