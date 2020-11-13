Woodlock: Tipp’s youth and experience key to Cork game

Former Tipp hurler James Woodlock is calling on experience to lead Tipp to victory against Cork tomorrow afternoon.

Liam Sheedy’s men take on Cork in round two of the All-Ireland qualifiers at 4 o clock in the Gaelic Grounds.

Dan McCormack and Patrick “Bonner” Maher did not start against Limerick, but speaking to Tipp FM, Woodlock believes that these more experienced players could be key in tomorrow’s clash.

“Dan came on the last day and Mikey Breen and so on and they had a huge impact. Liam and his management team can’t look past that either of what they brought to the game.”

“You’ve seen in all the games so far it’s kind of horses for courses and it just seems to be the year that’s in it that the bigger teams, more physical teams, can cope with the conditions a bit more.”

“Those players on the Tipp bench the last day have huge experience and I think that’s what’s going to be required to get us over the line with our younger more inexperienced players coming on to finish the job.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM – with thanks to Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh.