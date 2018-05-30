Waterford injury woes ahead of Tipp clash

Waterford selector Dan Shanahan says they will have to deal with their injury crisis ahead of their meeting with the Premier this weekend.

Three of their players including the influential Tadhg de Burca have been ruled out for the rest of the Munster Championship.

Noel Connors, Austin Gleeson and Pauric Mahony are also unavailable for Sunday’s crucial game against Tipperary.

With Maurice Shanahan also a doubt and Kevin Moran suspended, Waterford will be without their captain, free taker and top defender.

Dan Shanahan says they must cope will the set backs.