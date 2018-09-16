Upperchurch and Sars gear up for senior hurling playoff

The second of the play-off games in Group 3 of the County Senior Hurling Championships is down for decision this evening.

Upperchurch Drombane and Thurles Sarsfields meet in Holycross at 5.

The three way group playoff between Drom, Upperchurch and Sarsfields is a result of Carrick Swans giving a walkover to the Cathedral town side in the group opener last April.

The ‘Church drew with Drom in the first of the play-off games last Tuesday.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport former Tipp hurler and goalkeeping coach Ken Dunne says this evenings battle could have the same outcome.