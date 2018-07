That was the view of manager Liam Cahill after their 13 point loss in the Munster final last night at the hands of Cork.

They’ve now got a month to prepare for an All Ireland semi final, with newly crowned Leinster champions Galway – who beat Wexford last night with a last gasp goal in extra time.

Tipp manager Liam Cahill says they’ll rebuild and will be ready to redeem themselves.