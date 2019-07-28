Tipp & Wexford battle for final slot against Kilkenny

The countdown is on to this afternoon’s All Ireland semi final between Tipperary and Wexford.

The sides meet at 3:30 in Croke Park, in what’s expected to be a rip-roaring encounter with the winner going through to the decider against Kilkenny.

Former Waterford and Westmeath manager Michael Ryan says that Tipperary will come into the game rearing to go, and won’t be lacklustre as was the case against Limerick and Laois.

He says he believes Tipp will have the edge today.

Throw in this afternoon is at 3:30 in Croke Park.

