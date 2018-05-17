Tipp v Limerick to be ‘fast and physical’

Tipperary face a strong Limerick side in the opening round robin game of the Munster hurling championship on Sunday.

The squad expect it to be a fast and physical encounter – just as was the case in the National League semi final earlier this year.

Limerick have no late injury worries – while Tipperary are sweating on the fitness of corner back Michael Cahill.

Tipp’s Ronan Maher says the Treaty men make for formidable opponants…

Tipp FM’s live coverage of the game comes in association with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and the Husqvarna Centre @ Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh