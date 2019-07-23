Tipp U20s aiming for Munster glory

Tonight’s Munster Under 20 Hurling Final is the kind of game which will stand to Tipperary in the years to come.

That’s the view of Tipp manager Liam Cahill ahead of the game against Cork in Semple Stadium.

The Premier County saw off Waterford in the semi-final while the Rebels beat Clare.

Both sides are unchanged from their respective semi final victories.

Cahill says pressure games like the Under 20 decider are what will make the stars of the future.

Throw-in this evening is at 7.30 in Semple Stadium.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Barry’s Supervalu, Friar St, Thurles.