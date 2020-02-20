Tipp totally focused on Cork challenge

Tipperary senior footballers will face Cork this weekend in round 4 of the National League.

The Rebels top the group on six points while The Premier County are in fifth position on three points.

Tipp FM’s football analyst Shane Stapleton believes the challenge of facing Cork will sharpen the minds of David Power’s men.

Tipp FM will have live commentary from Semple Stadium at 7pm on Saturday evening in association with John Kennedy Motors, Main Toyota dealers Clonmel.

Meanwhile Tipperary senior hurlers will hope to kick-start their league campaign on Sunday.

Tipp host Westmeath at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh at 2pm, another game you can hear live on Tipp FM in association with Sullivan Family Butchers, Brookland’s, Nenagh.