Tipp not focusing on back-to-back All Irelands just yet

The possibility of back to back All Ireland’s isn’t on Tipps radar going into this weekends Munster semi-final against Limerick.

Liam Sheedy’s men lifted the Liam McCarthy Cup on August 18th last year in front of over 82,000 people.

Sunday’s game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be a very different affair due to Covid restrictions.

Tipp captain Seamus Callanan says they’re focused on getting the championship off to a winning start.

“As any other year goes it’s all to play for and I know it’s a cliché but it seems so long ago since we won the All Ireland final – it seems like a lifetime ago now in the current circumstances.”

“Obviously that’s the end goal for everyone – they’d love to be in a position to do that.”

“But for us the step is to get to a Munster final and that’s the concentration now.”